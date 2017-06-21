North Coast Congressman joins lawsuit against Trump
North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman has joined in on a lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump.
Almost 200 Democrats in Congress recently filed the lawsuit stating the President has violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause in the Constitution by “accepting foreign payments without seeking congressional authorization.”
Since becoming President, Trump has given control of his businesses over to his sons, but has not divested.
Plaintiffs argue Trump is benefiting from having foreign officials stay in his hotels and use his properties.
Huffman released this statement:
“Time and again, President Trump has failed to meet the most basic standards of transparency and ethics that we should expect from the President of the United States. The bottom line is that President Trump cannot accept foreign favors or gifts without the permission of Congress. Since we have not seen Trump’s tax returns, we can only guess the extent of Trump’s conflicts of interest and violations of the Emoluments Clause. That’s why I joined this lawsuit, which I believe is a viable one, to finally bring some transparency to this opaque and conflict-ridden White House.”