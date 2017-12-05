North Coast Railroad Authority accumulate $18,000 in fines and counting
EUREKA – An ongoing structure fire battle with the abandoned North Coast Road Authority Office, leaves Eureka City Officials concerned over the safety of citizens.
“Typically, (fires) always set by transients, there’s people that break into the building to either live there or use drugs in there,” says Eureka City Manager, Greg Sparks.
Eureka City Officials attended the board meeting last night, with concern over 4 major structure fires in the past year.
The city began fining the NCRA because of the endangerment.
The authority has accumulated $18,000 in fines, with an additional $100 fine, each day for allowing the structure fires and reckless endangerment to continue.
“Between the Fire Chief, Police Chief, Public Works, Code Enforcement, and myself, we all made the case to the NCRA board yesterday that they need to do something about this building, immediately,” said Sparks.