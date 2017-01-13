North Coast sites added to California Coastal National Monument

Eureka
NORTH COAST - President Obama extended California’s Coastal National Monument to include sites on the North Coast
Trinidad Head, Lighthouse Ranch and the Lost Coast Headlands will be a part of the extension. The California National Monument now stretches 1,100 miles of coastline.
Trinidad Mayor, Julie Fulkerson said, ‘Our children and future generations depend on us to have the wisdom to plan ahead and provide protections for our fragile environment and coastal habitat”.
Lighthouse Ranch is on Wiyot Tribal land and has huge historical and cultural significance. Monument status is important not only for the tribe but for people around the world to know the significance of Native American history throughout Northern California.