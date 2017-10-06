North Coast student innovations win industrial tech awards
Innovation wins top honors at high school industrial technology competition.
Twenty-five Humboldt County students were awarded trophies at the First Annual Rising Stars Foundation Industrial Technology Showcase of Excellence.
The competition was held at the Humboldt County office of Education’s Sequoia Conference Center.
Eight industry experts judged the entries and selected the winners. The criterion used by judges was outstanding functionality, sophistication, innovation, and superlative craftsmanship.
Top honors went to Cameron Lourenco, a senior at Eureka High, who won “Best of Show”, for his kayak.
The showcase was held in conjunction with Humboldt County Office of Education and sponsored by several local groups.