North Coast students enjoy Taco Tuesday
HUMBOLDT AND DEL NORTE COUNTY - North Coast school children got a treat Tuesday with the 5th Annual Taco Tuesday program.
The event was started by the Humboldt County Office of Education and rancher, Clint Victorine who co-owns Eel River Organic Beef. Over 8,000 students in Humboldt and Del Norte County participate.
It’s a chance for local kids to enjoy some great food but also to understand the ranch to table concept of food production and get a connection with the people who produce it.