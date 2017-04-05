Nutrition and fun highlighted at annual Fruit and Veggie Fest
Community members were inspired to make their plates more colorful at Humboldt’s annual Fruit and Veggie Fest on Thursday afternoon.
The Department of Health and Human Services and the Eureka Grocery Outlet partnered up to put on the fest.
Festival goers sampled healthy food and took part in activities such as riding a “smoothie bike” – a stationary bicycle with pedals that power an attached blender.
Visitors could also learn how to plant vegetables, and altogether incorporate more fruits and veggies into their diet.
"When people are healthy they enjoy life more and life is much easier,” said DHHS Public Health Nutritionist, Laura McEwen, “When peopled don't have good health, life is much more difficult. So we really encourage people to take the first step towards good health by eating that rainbow of fruits and vegetables on their plate."
Agencies involved in this year’s events include Open Door Community Health Centers, Food for People, Changing Tides Family Services, Redwood Community Action Agency’s North Coast Community Garden Collaborative and TOOTH programs, and the UC Cooperative Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program.