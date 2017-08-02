OES flood warning for Eel and Van Duzen Rivers falls short

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 60 °F
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 59 °F
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 57 °F
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:06
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Although the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services was warning that the Eel and Van Duzen Rivers were projected to exceed flood stage, that hasn’t happened as of yet.
With heavy rains overnight and more on the way, the Eel was expected to reach flood stage earlier Tuesday evening. The River peaked at a little or over 43 feet. Flood stage is 51 feet.
The Van Duzen at Bridgeville is expected to exceed flood stage Thursday morning. Highway 36 could be impacted there; flood stage is 17 feet. Tuesday, it peaked at just over 15 feet then receded to just under 10. Another storm front is moving in and these numbers could change significantly.
Officials ask drivers not to attempt to enter a flooded roadway especially one covered with moving water. Never take unnecessary risks in flooding situations.