Officials advise holiday travelers to head to the airport early as all tickets are sold out

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 37 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 03:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 35 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 03:15
Crescent City
- Few clouds
- Temperature: 35 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 03:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
MCKINLEYVILLE- Thousands of travelers are making their way across the country to get home just in time for the holidays.
At the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport, with suitcases and tickets in hand, six flights of passengers are headed out throughout the day. Some local travelers say they are excited to get out of town and be home for the holiday season.