Officials advise holiday travelers to head to the airport early as all tickets are sold out

MCKINLEYVILLE- Thousands of travelers are making their way across the country to get home just in time for the holidays.

At the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport, with suitcases and tickets in hand, six flights of passengers are headed out throughout the day. Some local travelers say they are excited to get out of town and be home for the holiday season. 

For those traveling with gifts in their luggage, TSA advises that you leave them unwrapped for all security checkpoints. Emily Jacobs, Airport Program Coordinator, said travelers should arrive at least an hour early as all flight are sold out. 
 
 
 
 
 