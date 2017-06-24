Officials investigating inmate death in Humboldt County Jail
EUREKA - Law enforcement is looking for answers after a female inmate is found dead in the Humboldt County Jail. It is the second death in the jail in the past 5 weeks.
Friday, correctional deputies and medical personnel were conducting routine medical checks when they found 36-year old Colleen Marie Branch housed alone and not breathing. Immediate life saving measures were taken and the victim was transported to the hospital. She was pronounced dead on arrival. The Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team will continue the investigation.
Around five weeks ago, 31 year old Erica Ekker of Eureka died of unknown reasons. Results of a toxicology report are still pending.