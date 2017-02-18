Officials warn of big uptick in tax time fraud

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 06:02
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 46 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 05:35
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 05:36
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
CALIFORNIA - The State Franchise Tax Board is warning the public of a big uptick in identity theft and refund fraud. The agency said last year there were 100 businesses employing over 126,000 individuals who were hit. In the first couple weeks of this tax season already 80 businesses have been targeted.
Tax season traditionally runs from January to Tax Day which this year falls on April 18. Officials warn the public that any phone call or email requesting passwords, bank account numbers or credit cards are fraudulent calls.
FTB agents never ask for these details. Threats to contact police, demands for third party payment are also never requested. Don’t become a victim. Contact law enforcement instead.