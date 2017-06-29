One arrested after traffic stop turns up heroin, meth and marijuana in Eureka
EUREKA - A felon known to law enforcement is arrested after a traffic stop in Eureka. 54-year old Aaron Anthony Nelson was taken into custody.
Around 3 Thursday afternoon, an EPD officer noticed Nelson driving near the 600-block of 16th Street. The officer knew Nelson had a suspended license. A traffic stop was conducted and a search turned up over 19-grams of packaged heroin, a usable amount of methamphetamine, two pounds of processed marijuana bud and US currency from alleged sales.
Nelson was booked into Humboldt County Jail on numerous drug and possession charges as well as driving on a suspended license.