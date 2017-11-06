One dead after being pinned under vehicle
UKIAH – One man was killed Saturday afternoon when his unoccupied vehicle rolled towards him.
57-year-old, Charles Welch of Yreka and his wife were pushing their stalled BMW sedan up an incline on Russian Access Road, North of SR 222 (Talmage Road), where Mr. Welch was in front of the vehicle as it started to roll towards him.
His wife immediately got into the driver seat attempting to gain control, but the vehicle continued to roll, and eventually rolled on top of Mr. Welch.
Mr. Welch and the vehicle continued down into a dried creek bed where the vehicle came to a stop, resting on top of Mr. Welch, as he succumbed due to injuries.