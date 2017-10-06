One of Del Norte's 911 lines down
Del Norte County is experiencing some technical difficulties with their 911 lines.
They have two lines – but one of them is not working and has been temporarily disabled.
The other line will remain open, however, if the department receives multiple calls you may get a busy signal.
Until they fix the problem, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s office wants to let the public know that you can reach the same dispatcher through their main line at 707-464-4191.
The department is unsure of when the problem will be fixed - we will continue to keep you updated.