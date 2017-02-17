Eureka
WILLOW CREEK- A wanted fugitive along with his girlfriend who also had warrants for her arrest was taken into custody Wednesday in Eastern Humboldt.
Joshua Wentworth, one of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” suspects along with Tamara Conley surrendered to authorities after deputies, officers of the CHP and Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies set up a perimeter around a motel on the 39000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek. A tip had informed law enforcement of Wentworth’s whereabouts.
After voice commands, the two were arrested without incident. Wentworth was booked into the Humboldt County jail for a long list of charges. He is being held without bail. Conley was cited and released.