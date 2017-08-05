One man skateboards from Eureka to LA for cancer cause
ARCATA – One man from Redding is in Arcata and Sunday headed to Eureka to travel to Los Angeles, but only on a skateboard.
It’s called “Boarding in Faith.”48-year-old Darrin Burch says he is taking the 700 mile ride in honor of his father who passed away of cancer 6 months ago, and fir his mother, who has been recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Burch says with the proceeds collected along the ride 90 percent will go back to the American Cancer Society and 10 percent will go towards his mother’s treatment.