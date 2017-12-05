One man skateboards from Eureka to LA for cancer cause with community backing
EUREKA – It’s what he calls “Boarding in Faith,” a mission that includes traveling southbound on Highway 101 from Eureka to Los Angeles on a skateboard.
“It’s for my parents,” says Skateboarder, Darrin Burch.
48-year-old Burch says he is taking the 700-mile cruise, in honor
of his father who passed away of cancer 6-months ago, and for his mother who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.
“She’s she just wants to see me… she just wants to make sure I am okay.”
His mother encouraging him to be safe and following his heart.
“She worries a lot, she worries a little bit, but she knows I’m okay.”
Burch originally set a date to leave Eureka on Saturday morning. He made it to Loleta, but he says his board went missing that night.
With Burch’s story reaching close to 70 shares on Facebook, one local skate shop owner reached out to help in the cause.
“This is going to go a long way with what we are trying to do around here, and the positive influence we are trying to put on this community, not just as a shop, but as people that are locals, born and raised here,” says Humboldt Skate Lab Owner, Brad Hooper.
With Burch receiving a new board, well equipped for the road ahead, he says he is grateful for the support and backing.
“I can’t say enough. I’m grateful,” says Burch.
90 percent of the proceeds collected on his journey will go towards the American Cancer Society and the other 10 percent will go towards resources for his mother’s treatment.
“10 percent is going to go towards transportation to get her there.”
“This guy thought he was out there all by himself and he was struggling, and a couple buddies at work were inspired and gave me a couple hundred bucks to give to him. They didn’t know his food situation,” says Hooper
A mission Burch thought was almost impossible, is now a ride he says is worth gaining support and love along the way.
Burch says he does not have an expected time of arriving to Los Angeles, but he says he will keep us posted in his journey along the way.