One victim in hospital after fire destroys Hydesville home
HYDESVILLE - A Hydesville woman sustains significant smoke inhalation and is transported to the hospital after a fire destroys her home.
Just after six Friday evening, 3 units of the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of A Street. Flames and smoke were billowing out of a home. Fire fighters had to run some of their hoses nearly a 1000 feet to battle the blaze.
64-year old Judith Bell was heading back into the house to try and reach stranded pets when she collapsed into the arms of her neighbor. Tom Stokesberry. Firefighters were hampered too with the fact the house siding was made of asbestos. Masks and tanks had to be strapped on and the fire put out as quickly as possible to diminish the risk. The roof caved in as well and officials say the structure is a total loss. Fire firefighters were Johnny on the spot but the cause is still outstanding.
Although a home was destroyed, so many things went right with this incident. Judith Bell had a guardian angel in Tom Stokesberry. The fact he is an Engine Captain and EMT with Six Rivers National Forest and just coming home from work was pretty amazing.
According to family members, Bell who has COPD is doing fine and on the road to recovery. More good news...all her pets made it out alive.