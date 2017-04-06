Open house for remodeled McKinleyville Fire Station
MCKINLEYVILLE- A highly anticipated event for Northern Humboldt residents. An open house for the renovated Arcata Fire District headquarters in McKinleyville.
There were alot things to check out at the new fire station for the families and kids. From face painting, checking out the new facility and apparatus. And even getting to know the firefighters one on one.
With a project that took over 2 decades and One million dollars later, the facility is complete inside and out for the entire community to admire.