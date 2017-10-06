Oregon man arrested after high speed chase in stolen car
GASQUET - An Oregon man is arrest after leading Del Norte law enforcement on a high speed chase. 31-year old Casey Allen Faiman was arrested.
Last Tuesday, Del Norte CHP officers attempted to pull over a white Honda Civic seen traveling around 70 miles per hour in Gasquet. That vehicle had been reported stolen out of Roseburg, Oregon. A pursuit ensued but was canceled after speeds reached 100 miles per hour.
Faiman crashed the vehicle a few miles east of Gasquet near Botanical Road and fled on foot. He was apprehended later walking on Highway 199. A female passenger in the car was interviewed and released.
Faiman faces charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest and evading a police officer. Bail was set at $75,000.