Oroville Dam spillway breach; evacuations are now in order

OROVILLE - An update on the Oroville dam, water has continued to spill down the Oroville spillway.
Evacuation in effect for Oroville, CA residents…
An evacuation has been ordered for thousands of residents in Oroville, California after the spillway was deemed close to failure.
The mandatory order comes after water resource officials deeming the emergency spillway for Lake Oroville close to failure.
The spillway had been put into use for the first time in the lake Oroville dam's 48-year history after a hole caused by erosion was found in the dam's main spillway.
Officials say failure of the structure would result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville into the downstream rivers.
More than 16-thousand residents live in Oroville and most are being asked to evacuate south, east, and west of the dam.
The dam structure itself is not at risk.
For more information visit the California Data Exchange Center at: https://cdec.water.ca.gov/