Our Best Kept Secrets - Part 1
NORTH COAST - Murders...hash lab explosions...fatal DUI crashes...homelessness...
It seems like we’ve had more than our fair share of problems on the North Coast. And, let me state the obvious: It can be pretty depressing opening your morning paper or tuning in to a news broadcast and all you’re hearing is negativity and loss...terrible things happening all the time seemingly everywhere.
Psychologists say a steady diet of this can produce a burgeoning sense of helplessness and apathy. But when you look closely, as bad as things appear to be, there really is an underlying bedrock of amazing things happening right under our nose here in this place we call home.
In some ways they’re our best kept secrets that are just dying to get out...letting us re-connect with our roots and ultimately...can be the transformation we’ve been looking for in our lives.
Our raison detre or reason for existence for Eureka and the North Coast in many ways has been lumber. Even though logging and the offshoots of the industry haven’t completely defined our community in a long time, lumber is still a major driving force of our identity.
“This gate guarding the entrance to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s playground and bandstand was actually designed by my great grandfather, G.W. Cartwright. It used to stand at the entrance to one of the largest mills on the north coast, the Holmes-Eureka lumber company. The Bayshore Mall is there now.”
The gate was constructed in 1938 and according to the newspaper back then, the Eureka Times, it was one of the most attractive gates in Northern California. The name on it was changed in 1959 when Pacific Lumber Company bought the Holmes-Eureka mill. Sequoia Park acquired the gate in January of 1989. It was moved free of charge by the Hillfiker Company and volunteers helped restore it with money chipped in by the city. The gate symbolizes a way of life that has largely disappeared but that could, once again have an impact... but in a different way.
Not far from my great grandfather’s gate at the zoo was another important part of our lumber heritage. It was an old locomotive that’s still in existence. Kids were able to play on it and as a young boy I used to imagine what it would be like to be an engineer. It was the old Hammond Engine Number 15...nicknamed Big George... A 90-ton steam engine that helped get huge Redwoods to market during the heyday of logging on the North Coast. Today, George is part of an impressive collection owned by the Humboldt Timber Heritage Association in Samoa.
Quietly, this volunteer organization has acquired an amazing museum of artifacts, passenger cars and engines some of which are true rarities seldom seen. This Shay locomotive has sophisticated engineering that lets it adjust its wheels to the track.
“This is more like a differential on a vehicle and there is a couple of gears in here...a large one here and a smaller one there and the trucks or wheels...trucks is simply the term referred to as the wheels. They pivot on this particular locomotive so that the body or the frame of the locomotive can stand straight up in a narrow, tight or winding rail situation and wheels actually turn. Larger locomotives would have tipped over in that kind of situation.”
And speaking of tipping over, part of the museum is of course history and there are fascinating facts and stories. It seems that this Hammond engine was being worked on and someone happened to leave the throttle in the on position but left it in reverse. The next day engineers hooked it up to house steam, went up to grab a bite at the cookhouse and when they returned the engine had backed itself up, hit a d-rail and ended up in the bay.
The Timber Heritage Association has put together an amazing collection and they’ve got some plans to showcase these treasures from our past. Wednesday in Part Two of Our Best Kept Secrets we’ll share the details of some of those plans. We’ll also introduce you to a wonderful artist whose attention to detail and wizardry in creating scale versions of historical trains and logging trucks is something to behold.
That’s Wednesday in Part Two of Our Best Kept Secrets...only on News Channel 3.