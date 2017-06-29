Overnight fire damages Eureka business, investigators rule it arson
EUREKA - Fire damaged a Eureka business overnight and investigators are calling it arson.
Humboldt Bay Fire was notified this morning of a small blaze that singed the back of the office at Bob Crivello Used Cars on Broadway.
Investigators examined the scene and determined that it was intentionally set.
The fire caused minimal damage, but Battalion Chief Chris Emmons said it had the potential to grow in to something much more dangerous.
Evidence will be sent to the State Department of Justice for further analysis. Humboldt Bay Fire asks anyone with information to contact fire station 1 or law enforcement.