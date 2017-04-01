Pay it Forward picking up donations

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 44 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 05:11
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY- Pay it Forward Humboldt is picking up and delivering blankets to help those in need during the cold weather.
They are asking community members for clean, gently used sleeping bags, hats, gloves, or other warm attire. They are willing to stop by your home to collect the items, or notify you of the closest drop off location.
They are picking up donations for the Arcata House, Eureka Rescue Mission, and HACHR.
You can check out Pay it Forward on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/payitforwardhumboldt/