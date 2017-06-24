Pedestrian allegedly crosses on the red, struck by SUV in Eureka
EUREKA - A pedestrian allegedly crossed on a red light and was struck by an SUV in downtown Eureka.
Witnesses told police the woman walked across 4th street at I while traffic had the green light. The driver of a Kia SUV said the pedestrian walked in to the side of her vehicle.
The woman was alert when medical personnel arrived to transport her to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown.
Two lanes of 4th Street were closed briefly while the scene was cleared.