Pelican Bay State Prison Officers injured after coordinated attack by inmates
CRESCENT CITY- Officials say eight Pelican Bay Correctional officers were injured after inmates allegedly staged a fight to ambush prison personnel.
Two inmates began fighting in a maximum security outdoor yard around 10:30 Wednesday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Staff used chemical agents and batons in an attempt to stop the fight, but the pair would not relent.
That's when large groups of inmates ran towards the guards and began attacking them. Officers then used lethal force from three elevated posts around the yard, firing nineteen rounds in the process. Eight staff members were injured and taken to Sutter Coast Hospital. Six have been released but two were still receiving treatment for injuries that are described as significant but not life threatening.
Seven inmates were also treated for injuries. Five of them had gun shot wounds.
Two inmate-made weapons were recovered but CDCR says they do not believe they were used in the attack.
Prison officials rehoused nearly 100 inmates in the Administrative Segregation Unit and restricted inmate movement across the facility while the incident is under investigation.
CDCR assigned the Deadly Force Investigations Team to evaluate the use of deadly force by officers. Employees at the prison can access the Peer Support Program that provides resources to those involved in critical incidents.