Penalty developed for cannabis cultivation permit violators
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has come to an agreement on penalties for cannabis cultivation permit violators.
At their meeting Tuesday, Planning and Building Director John Ford brought to the Supervisors attention the upsurge in violations of the county’s Commercial Medical Marijuana Land Use Ordinance.
Many of these violators are those who have applied for a permit but have begun cultivation or expansion without one.
The Board voted to fine these violators for every square foot of unpermitted cultivation.
These fines will be double the Measure S tax rate which is one to three dollars per square foot depending on if the plants are indoors or outdoors.
Reportedly, out of 2,300 cannabis business permits that have been submitted in Humboldt only 125 permits are complete.