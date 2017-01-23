PG&E brings on extra crews to handle storm response

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - At one point Sunday, 16,000 residents were in the dark as storms battered the North Coast. PG&E called in crews from as far away as Bakersfield to restore outages and repair damaged equipment.
PG&E is staging the additional personnel at the former California Redwood Company on Highway 101 safety corridor. This site is used to gather and deploy trucks, cables and crews. It’s also where broken poles and wires are sorted for proper disposal.
Crews have been working overtime for weeks and officials with PG&E say that response hasn’t slowed down since the new year started.
Senior Manager of PG&E Humboldt Division said, "Our incident command center which we open up whenever we're dealing with these more impactful storms, that incident command center that we use to manage that storm event has been open twenty out of twenty-three days so far this year."