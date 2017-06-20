PG&E helping detect wildfires
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Now that our warmer weather is here and officials have declared the beginning of our fire season, PG&E is getting proactive with aerial fire detection patrols.
The patrols began this week and are timed due to the rising temperatures and higher winds. Patrols will continue through the summer and especially during the Independence Day holiday with its risk of fires sparked by illegal or misuse of safe and sane fireworks.
Even though our drought designation was lifted in most counties, the wet winter resulted in a significant grass crop. Couple that with 102 million dead trees in our forests and it poses a potentially dangerous threat.
These fixed wing patrols will continue through October 31 and cover the Northern Sierras, Redding to Humboldt and Lake County and Vacaville to Solvang.
In 2016, the third year of the patrols, PG&E and Mendocino Co-op planes spotted 142 fires, and in seven instances, PG&E was first to report the fires to Cal Fire or the U.S. forest service. Early detection of smoke or fire is critical to fire agencies so they can quickly respond to accurate locations to put out fires before they spread.