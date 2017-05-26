PG&E hoping to restore power to Hoopa Valley on Saturday
HOOPA - Residents in Eastern Humboldt will spend another night without power.
Thursday around 5 pm, a tree came down knocking down lines in the Hoopa Valley. PG&E worked all day Friday and expected to restore electricity by 6 pm. Unfortunately, when repairs were complete and they reset the system, additional issues were found.
Officials with the utility apologized for the inconvenience but said they won’t be able to safely repair the problem Friday night and expect to do so on Saturday. Helicopter crews will be working to help facilitate those repairs.