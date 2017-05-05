PG&E warns of high water for spring and summer
EUREKA - With summer right around the corner, PG&E wants to warn the public about higher than normal water flows.
A record snow cap this year in the mountains has reservoirs topped off all across the state and spring and summer river levels will be higher. PG&E warns this swift water can cause treacherous conditions for everyone. Extra precautions are encouraged.
In high water years in the past, double the number of fatalities occurred compared to during low water years. Sudden immersion in cold water can stimulate a gasp reflex causing an involuntary ingestion of air or water. It can even trigger cardiac arrest, hypothermia and drowning. Cold water entering the ear canal can also cause vertigo and disorientation.
When boating always wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket and never leave children unsupervised near water. For more water safety information go to: www.boatcalifornia.com