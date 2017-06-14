PG&E warns of metallic balloon dangers
EUREKA - With graduation season upon us, PG&E wants to remind customers of the potential safety risks of helium-filled metallic balloons.
Although a common celebratory gift, metallic balloons have a coating which is a conductor for electricity and if they come in contact with power lines they can melt wires and even cause power outages.
Just last year in Arcata, an outage was caused when one of these balloons were let loose during a homecoming parade.
PG&E reports that so far in 2017, metallic balloons have caused outages for over 76 thousand customers.
To offset the issue, make sure metallic balloons are secured with a weight, try to keep them indoors, and never release them. If one does hit a power line, call PG&E to report the problem.