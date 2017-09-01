PG&E works to restore power

Eureka
EUREKA - Power outages continue to effect several parts of the county.
PG&E says since the storms last week, the hardest hit places have been on the coast in Mendocino County, but in Humboldt there are many people in the Willow Creek area without power as of Monday afternoon
As part of the restoration efforts they are staging generators at different sub stations in the county.
They also said that Caltrans and Public Works have been invaluable in clearing the roadways in these areas to allow them to restore power.
"The storms have been pretty impactful for us, and we've brought in not only our crews here, all of our available crews, but we've brought in additional resources from other parts of our service area. So we have over 300 employees out working on these restoration efforts currently, said Senior Manager of the Humboldt Division of PG&E, Carl Schoenhofer. "This storm has been so large, we're actually not only using our own crews, but contracting with utility companies outside of California to bring in additional resources."
The biggest outages in Humboldt as of this afternoon are in Willow Creek: 577, Garberville: 294, and Petrolia: 286.