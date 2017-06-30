Philanthropist Betty Chin helped today by those she has helped
EUREKA - Philanthropist Betty Chin has given a lot to the community. Today, many in the community gave back to her.
An army of volunteers marched in to help Betty after her warehouse was burglarized Wednesday. Vandals stole many items and made a mess of the neatly organized warehouse.
Volunteers jumped in and began removing boxes and cleaning up. Many who have been helped by Betty were among those who came to help her..
Bryan Hall, Sr. Executive Director, Eureka Rescue Mission, said they were all there to help a friend who has been so giving to the community.