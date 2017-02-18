Pine Hill Elementary recognized for strides in reading

Eureka
EUREKA - Pine Hill Elementary School is receiving national recognition for their accomplishments in the Success for All reading program.
The Success for All Foundation recognized Pine Hill for significant growth in their reading program in just their first year.
"We're really happy to be recognized by Success for All. It's been a program that's been around for 40 years, and to be recognized in the first year was quite an honor," said Principal Tami Beall.
Teachers collect data daily, weekly, monthly, on student progress, and they are constantly providing students with feedback.
"It's made a huge difference, a huge impact on our students," said reading facilitator, Shawn Storts. "I see a lot of growth with our kids. We've got kids that are speaking in complete sentences in class, which has been a huge focus, especially for our EL population. Our kids are just growing and being able to read more than they could before, and teachers are learning more about themselves and their teaching practices also."