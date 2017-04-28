'Pirates of the Carribean' ship anchors in Humboldt Bay
Ahoy! Two replicas of historic ships, including one that is a bit of a movie star, have dropped anchor here in Humboldt for the next week and a half.
Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chiefton are here for public educational tours - you can hop aboard and even set sail with the crews.
Donations for tours are appreciated.
For a full list of sailing times check their website at www.historicalseaport.org
One of the ships, Lady Washington, has been featured in several motion pictures and television shows including Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Trek: Generations, Once Upon a Time, and Revolution.
"One of the great things about coming out on board the ship is the opportunity to sail a ship as you would see it 200 years ago and the experience is unlikely pretty much anything else that you can get,” said Senior Captain, James McClurg, “We'll be firing off the cannons at each other. No shot coming out but it will be an explosion and big sounds and flame and all that. Just an incredible feeling, honestly. I love it. I've made a career out of it."
The ships set sail to Crescent City on May 8th, and will be there from the 10th through the 15th.