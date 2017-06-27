Pit bull shot in neck recovering
A pit bull mix is recovering after sustaining gunshot wounds.
On Monday morning Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an injured dog at Old Rail Road Grade Road in the McKinleyville-Fieldbrook area.
Officers found the dog to have one, possibly two gunshot wounds to the neck.
He was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment who was able to remove two parts of a bullet.
Some small fragments were too small to remove, but the vet said they shouldn’t cause issues for the dog.
The dog is said to be doing well and is now at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter.
He has no microchip. If you recognize him, call the Sheriff’s Office.