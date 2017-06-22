Planned Parenthood protests Trumpcare with "Pink out the Night"
FIELDBROOK - The Planned Parenthood Northern California Action Fund is showing its opposition to the new Trumpcare proposal by protesting in pink. The agency lit up a majestic redwood Wednesday night in Fieldbrook and gathered patients and supporters to “pink out the night.”
The agency is asking supporters across the country to demand from their political leaders to protect access to life-saving healthcare and oppose Trumpcare. Local agency officials said the us senate is working in secret, refusing to hold any hearings or listen to healthcare experts who say legislation will be devastating to millions.
A senate vote is expected to take place before our nation’s birthday on July 4th. Officials for Planned Parenthood said the current incarnation of Trumpcare will block people from going to their agency for preventative care, including birth control, cancer screening and STD testing and treatment. It will also gut maternity care, roll back Medicaid coverage and discriminate against women charging exorbitant prices.