Plaza vandalism impacting nearby businesses
ARCATA – The Arcata Plaza vandalism not only affects goers and spectator’s, but can potentially have an impact on local businesses adjacent the plaza.
The plaza’s landscape was vandalized sometime Wednesday. Newly-planted trees snapped in half, and flower beds smashed.
City workers removed the remains and broken limbs.
Business owners who contribute to the plazas’ garden and flower beds say that it’s a complete tragedy, while other owners say it’s not a breaking point for their businesses or the community.
“It's frustrating and it’s disappointing when it happens. We need to just keep going forward and keep beautifying our plaza and don't let us get it (the plaza) down and don't let them get us down,” says Owner of Arcata Exchange on the Plaza, Gene Joyce.
“We’ve been taking care of this bed here for about three years now and it's had some issues, its had some vandalism done to it, but as I said before I'm not going to let them get me down and I'm not going to let them destroy the beauty of the plaza.”
“I just get right back in there and put the color back into it again.”