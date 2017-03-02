Police arrest second man in Loleta burglary

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 18:15
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 18:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 53 °F
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 18:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
LOLETA - Another man is behind bars after police arrest him in connection with a burglary in Loleta this past Monday.
Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Jeremiah Hathaway Johnson at his residence on Bayview Drive yesterday afternoon.
Police say during the course of the investigation they contacted Hohnson and found stolen property from the burglary on Wiyot Drive, inside of his home.
Deputies arrested him on charges of possession of stolen property and violation of probation, and booked him into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility.
This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information you can contact the Sheriff’s Office.