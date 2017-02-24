Police arrest two men after high-speed chase

Eureka
KING SALMON - Police are investigating after two men led them on a high-speed chase after reports of an alleged shooting.
The suspects taken into custody are Reubuen Perez and Timothy Ramerez.
At around 2:45 PM a ten-year-old called police saying men had shot at her and her friends. The child gave a description of the vehicle and when the units responding to the incident spotted it, the suspects then led police on a chase with speeds reaching 100 mph to the Easy Landing Mobile Home Park in King Salmon.
Both suspects fled on foot and were eventually detained by law enforcement near the Humboldt Bay power plant.
"At this point we don't have any indication that anyone was actually injured," said Lt. Kevin Miller. "And the actual shooting part of this investigation is still being investigated at this moment. But as of right now, we don't have anybody that was injured fortunately."
Both suspects had felony warrants out for their arrest.