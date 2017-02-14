Police arrest woman trying to drive without a tire

Eureka
FORTUNA - A Eureka woman is behind bars tonight after officers located her trying to drive while missing a tire.
She is 43-year-old Valerie Robinson, and Fortuna Police located her near Rohnerville and Kenmar roads after several 911 calls to their command center Sunday morning.
She was trying to move forward without her left rear tire. When she couldn’t, she put the vehicle in reverse, hitting a patrol car.
Robinson repeatedly refused to comply with law enforcement to stop and exit the vehicle. Officers eventually tased Robinson and forcibly removed her.
Police booked Robinson into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and violating her probation, which she is currently on for evading arrest and assaulting law enforcement.