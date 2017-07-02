Police Chief Bill Dobberstein saves woman choking

Eureka
EUREKA - One lucky woman is left unharmed after a choking incident at the first Swine and Wine dinner event at the Elks lodge in Eureka this weekend, all thanks to Fortuna Police Chief Bill Dobberstein.
Chief Dobberstein had stepped out to get some air after serving dinner, when a woman followed him out, gasping for air.
When it became clear she was choking, Chief Dobberstein sprung into action, first trying to hit her on the back, and then using the Heimlich Maneuver four times.
It was the fifth time, once Chief Dobberstein repositioned his hands, that the food dislodged itself.
"We've been trained in that maneuver, but this is the first time I've actually applied it in 22 years, so, I'm just very happy," Dobberstein said. "It was scary for both of us. Especially for her, she was choking on a piece of food, and when something is blocking your air way and you can't breathe, it's very distressful. When that object dislodged it was a relief for, not only her, but for me as well."