Police identify body pulled from Humboldt Bay

EUREKA - The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body pulled from the water near the third span of the Samoa Bridge this weekend.
Her name was Richelle Anaya and the 28-year-old was from Samoa.
The Sheriff’s Office, along with EPD, CHP, Humboldt Bay Fire, and the Coast Guard got the call early Sunday morning around 4:00 for a possible search and rescue.
Almost four hours later the Coast Guard located Anaya's body.
Officials are investigating this death and say they’ve scheduled an autopsy. If you have any information you can contact the sheriff’s office.