Eureka
- Clear sky, mist
- Temperature: 39 °F
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 20:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 20:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 44 °F
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 20:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA- News Channel 3's Erika Caturay tells us more on how a crook who ran away with stolen items in Eureka was caught.
Some call him the 'Lollipop Bandit' because footage caught him with a sucker in his mouth. Now David Aumiller is behind bars for theft.
Close to 5 p.m. Monday, he entered Bucksport Sporting Goods. Officials said he seemed far from suspicious, spending almost half an hour chatting with store employees. But it took a turn when he dash out with two guns, falling as he ran across Broadway.
Eureka police were on the lookout for him, until they responded to a call Tuesday. "Around 4:30, police officers responded to the 2400 block of Garland Street for a completely unrelated call. It was related to trespassing. An ex-roomate was in a home," says EPD's PIO and Crime Analyst Brittany Powell.
That's when officers recognized him; the same man that was seen on surveillance footage at Bucksport.
"The male was ultimatly arrested for burglary, trespassing, possession of burglary tools, and felon in possession of a firearm," says Powell.
Police say surveillance cameras play a crucial role in helping to identify suspects.
"...as well as put it out to the public and get more eyes on a face and help to identify. Cameras also serve as a deterrent," said Powell.
Advanced Security Systems does professional installation . You can get cameras installed in as little as a day or a week depending on how much cameras you decide to install.
"Most recently, IP based cameras are the way to go. It's digital information stored on a hardrive, rather then have to change out the cassette tape and so forth. It gives us the luxury to view the cameras remotely over the internet, via the smart phone or iPad" said General Manager of Advanced Security Systems Rick Petrusha.
They can come out to your property and do free estimates.
"The biggest cost changer is the amount of storage, how much time do you want to have recorded before it starts re-writing itself," said Petrusha.
Also, how big or how small of a system you want. They record 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
"You don't want to sit there that long and watch all of that, so we record events and those events are based upon motion inside the picture itself," Petrusha said.