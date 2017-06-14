Click Here

Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

EUREKA - An investigation is underway to determine if items found in a van involved in a hit-and-run crash were stolen.

 

Just before 5AM on Wednesday, Eureka Police responded to 1500 West Avenue where a silver minivan had struck a parked truck and car. The car was brand new.

 

The male suspect fled on foot before police arrived.

 

Officers located two chain saws, bikes, a camera and other items in the van.

 

If you have any information, call the EPD.

 

A go fund me page has been set up for the woman who's new car was damaged at: gofundme.com/likeagoodneighbor