Police searching for hit-and-run suspect
EUREKA - An investigation is underway to determine if items found in a van involved in a hit-and-run crash were stolen.
Just before 5AM on Wednesday, Eureka Police responded to 1500 West Avenue where a silver minivan had struck a parked truck and car. The car was brand new.
The male suspect fled on foot before police arrived.
Officers located two chain saws, bikes, a camera and other items in the van.
If you have any information, call the EPD.
A go fund me page has been set up for the woman who's new car was damaged at: gofundme.com/likeagoodneighbor