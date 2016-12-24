Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

Police searching for two men in bank robbery

EUREKA - Police are looking for two men in connection with a robbery at Umpqua Bank.

Around 4:30 pm two male suspects entered the bank in Henderson Center, and one of those suspects displayed a firearm.

That suspect was wearing a bandana over his face. Both suspects are wearing black sweatshirts. The two men left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

 