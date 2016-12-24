Police searching for two men in bank robbery

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 37 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 03:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 35 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 03:15
Crescent City
- Few clouds
- Temperature: 35 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 03:56
EUREKA - Police are looking for two men in connection with a robbery at Umpqua Bank.
Around 4:30 pm two male suspects entered the bank in Henderson Center, and one of those suspects displayed a firearm.
That suspect was wearing a bandana over his face. Both suspects are wearing black sweatshirts. The two men left with an undisclosed amount of cash.