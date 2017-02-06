Pony Express Days kick off in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE - It started back in 1968 and for 49-years McKinleyville has played host to Pony Express Days.
This weekend there is a full slate of events. The old time barn dance is Friday from 8 to 11. Saturday morning from 11 to 12 is the festive parade down Central Avenue. The festival follows. There will also be a pancake breakfast, chili cook off, horseshoe tournament and more.
Interesting enough, the name Pony Express has nothing to do with the western mail service from yesteryear. It was a Pony Express style race that was the main attraction during the early years of the event. An equestrian event is still held every year. Gymkhana, a competitive series of games on horseback will be held over the next couple of day.
The Arcata Fire Department also will hold an open house at their newly constructed McKinleyville headquarters from 10 to 3 Saturday. For a complete list of events go to: mckinleyvillechamber.com