Pony Express Days in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE- Pony Express Days has made its way back to McKinleyville this year for its 49th Annual celebration.
Events Saturday kicked-off with a parade down Central Avenue, where families and friends took to the street to watch those cool rides, trucks, and horses make their way through the crowd.
And that’s not all. Right after the parade, the community gathered at Pierson Park and got the chance to check out the petting zoo, vendors, bounce houses, and even a landing by a Coast Guard helicopter.