Porch light causes Carlotta structure fire

CARLOTTA- Crews battled a structure fire in Carlotta, and it all started from a light on the front porch.
Just before 9 a.m., the Carlotta Volunteer Fire Department responded to a driveway off of eastbound Highway 36. Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department was called out to assist, but the fire was already under control.
Nobody was inside and there were no injuries.