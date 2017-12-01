Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info
Porch light causes Carlotta structure fire

CARLOTTA- Crews battled a structure fire in Carlotta, and it all started from a light on the front porch.

Just before 9 a.m., the Carlotta Volunteer Fire Department responded to a driveway off of eastbound Highway 36. Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department was called out to assist, but the fire was already under control.

Nobody was inside and there were no injuries. 