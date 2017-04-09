Possible motive revealed for Blue Heron arson fire
EUREKA - New information reveals a possible motivation behind the fire that destroyed the Blue Heron Lodge office.
The Eureka City Manager's Office provided a report on the investigation without authorization from Eureka Police.
That report includes witness testimony that claims Floyd Squires failed to pay Kattie Yocum for alleged sex acts. The witness states that was the reason Yocum set fire to the building August 21. The 30-year-old is facing charges of arson as a result.
In a press release, the city manager's office writes "The long history of Mr. Squires’ property management has been one of intimidation and flaunting of the law. The City of Eureka believes the community deserves better and will continue to pursue egregious violations of our municipal code and state laws" end quote.